Man who cut down road gate faces jail time

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — An Index-area man has admitted that he cut down the gate to his private community during a feud with its leaders.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that 57-year-old Scott Anderson is now looking at about four months behind bars, according to a plea agreement.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 15.

Police say Anderson was caught on surveillance video sawing through the hydraulic gate at the entrance to the Mount Index Riversites in 2016.

At the time, the area was having problems with squatters and drug activity. Police said Anderson's property was a major factor.

In the recent plea, he admitted to malicious mischief, being a felon in possession of a firearm and meth possession.

As part of the agreement, the drug charge was reduced from a more serious offense.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com