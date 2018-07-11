Man who fell at Darien storage facility identified





DARIEN — A man who fell 20 feet from a scaffolding early July 5 has been identified as Nick Martinez by Darien police.

Martinez, 26, was doing surface work on a facility being built by Infinity Constructions Systems LLC of Meriden at 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, when he lost his footing.

Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m. Officers and personnel from Darien EMS-Post 53 assisted Martinez and transported him to the Stamford hospital, were he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

James Palmieri, public information officer for the Darien police, said there is believed to be no foul play.

The investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Bridgeport office is still underway.

