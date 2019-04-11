Man with baseball bat attacks 2 at Cheyenne VA hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A former employee with a baseball bat has attacked two employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Cheyenne.

Both employees were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Hospital spokesman Sam House says the attack happened in a nursing home area of the hospital around midday Thursday. House says the 23-year-old male hit one employee with the bat and the other with his fist.

House says VA police responded within a minute and quickly subdued the man.

The name and former position of the alleged attacker weren't immediately released.