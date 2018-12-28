Man with gun in standoff with police at shopping center

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are in a standoff outside a shopping plaza with a man who has a gun.

Plainville police Sgt. Mark Connoy (kah-NOY) says nobody has been hurt. Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of shots fired at the Connecticut Commons plaza, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

They found the man standing near the loading dock of a store, carrying a handgun.

Connoy says they are negotiating with the man, but there may be a language barrier. He says the man as not threatened anyone, but is not complying with police orders.

He says the man not in a location where he is a danger to anyone else, but they are asking the public to stay clear of the area.