Manchester eyes more traffic changes to make streets safer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Officials in Manchester are considering more roadway changes to prevent crashes.

WMUR-TV reports the board of aldermen voted to approve traffic changes during a meeting Tuesday. They include adding lane arrows and moving parking zones back 100 feet from intersections. The changes follow a report that shows there have been over 300 crashes at a dozen intersections in Manchester in the last three years.

Traffic engineer Kristen Clarke says the public works department began looking at different strategies to make city streets safer in May.

Alderman Will Stewart says Manchester is also considering LED stop sign lights and reflective coating on signalized intersections. Stewart says the city may hire a consultant.

