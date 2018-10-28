Mandan syringe exchange program sees growing demand

Jenn Pelster, holding a packet of syringes and a disposal container, is the lead registered nurse for the Good Neighbor Project syringe exchange program at Custer Health in Mandan, North Dakota on Oct. 15, 2016.

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A syringe exchange program in Mandan is growing faster than officials expected, enrolling 108 people since opening in January.

Jodie Fetsch, director of nursing at Custer Health, told The Bismarck Tribune that the initial goal of the Good Neighbor Project was to enroll about 25 people in the first year. The program provides free sterile syringes and education to prevent the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C.

"We knew there was an IV drug use problem in Bismarck-Mandan, but I don't think we knew the extent," Fetsch said.

The program has seen more methamphetamine use than opioid addiction, she said.

Participants can receive as many as 20 clean syringes once a week if they abide by the program's rules and return used syringes. Participants must meet with a nurse each time and receive education on harm reduction, such as how to prevent an overdose. Nurses offer recommendations for substance abuse treatment, medical services or other assistance.

"It has been wonderful to see people come in and want to stay healthy," Fetsch said. "We're seeing some people entering substance abuse treatment."

The demand for the syringe exchange program, which is the first to open in North Dakota, has led officials to expand hours and look into hiring additional nurses.

The program also changed its policies in July to increase the number of dirty syringes that are collected, according to Fetsch.

Custer Health has given out more than 7,800 syringes so far and collected about 5,700, she said.

Since the program can't use state or federal funding to buy syringes or supplies that would be used for injecting, the Good Neighbor Project is reliant on grant money and donations.

"It's a struggle to get the funding for the injecting supplies," Fetsch said.

The North Dakota Department of Health, which authorizes such programs, is reviewing applications and in discussions with other communities and agencies interested in syringe exchange efforts, according to program manager Lindsey VanderBusch.

"Anything we can do to try to reduce the number of needles people are reusing or sharing with others just reduces the risk of HIV or Hepatitis C transmission," VanderBusch said.

