Manned aircraft crashes at Holloman Air Force Base facility

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say an aircraft has crashed but the condition of the pilot is unknown.

Arlan Ponder, a spokesman for the 49th Wing, issued a release saying the crash occurred just before noon Friday at Red Rio Bombing Range.

The range is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of the base. It is an active Air Force facility that includes 196,000 acres (7,9320 hectares) on White Sands Missile Range.

Officials say an investigation is underway.