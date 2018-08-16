Many state offices closed during Bennington Battle Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Many state offices are closed in Vermont for Bennington Battle Day, a state holiday commemorating the Battle at Bennington.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the battle fought in 1777 just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.

The town of Bennington is holding events through the weekend as part of the celebration.

There will be a commemorative ceremony at the Bennington Battle Field at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hoosick Falls, New York.

Saturday includes a 5-kilometer road race starting and ending at the Bennington Monument in Bennington. On Sunday, the town will have a parade, and other events, including a "living history encampment" with a cannon muster and military drills at the monument.