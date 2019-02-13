Maricopa County supervisors to select replacement for Barney

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has plenty of applicants with governmental experience to choose from Wednesday when picking a replacement for a supervisor who resigned.

Most of the 13 applicants to replace Denny Barney as the supervisor for District 1 have either served as a city council member or as a state legislator.

Ex-legislators among the applicants include Steve Yarbrough, Jill Norgaard, Greg Patterson, Warde Nichols and Tom Forese.

Applicants with city council experience include David Richins, Mark Stewart and Jack Sellers.

Brandon Schmoll, Frank Schmuck, Angela Creedon, Rusdon Ray and Jimmy Lindblum are the other applicants.

The district includes Chandler, Gilbert, part of Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe and the Ahwautukee area of Phoenix.

Barney stepped down to become full-time CEO and president of the East Valley Partnership.