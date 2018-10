Markets Right Now: Stocks end mixed on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending mixed on Wall Street after an early gain on excitement over a new trade between the U.S. and Canada faded.

Larger stocks ended mostly higher Monday, but smaller and mid-sized companies fell.

The price of U.S. crude oil closed at a four-year high, which helped energy companies.

Tesla soared 17.3 percent after Elon Musk reached a settlement with regulators that will cost him the chairman's title but will let him remain CEO.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,924.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 192 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,651. The Nasdaq rose fell 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,037.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.09 percent.

