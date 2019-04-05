Markets Right Now: Solid jobs report sends US stocks higher

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 5. FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 5. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Solid jobs report sends US stocks higher 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for a solid weekly gain, after the government reported that hiring rebounded in March.

Technology companies and retailers posted some of the biggest gains in early trading Friday.

Nvidia, a chipmaker, rose 1.4 percent and O'Reilly Automotive climbed 1.2 percent.

Before trading opened the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs last month, up sharply from February.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,887. The index is up 1.8 percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.3%, to 26,450. The Nasdaq rose 23 points, or 0.3%, to 7,915.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.51%.