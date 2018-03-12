Markets Right Now: A mixed finish for US stock indexes

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended up split on Wall Street as gains for technology companies were offset by losses elsewhere.

Chipmakers rose sharply Monday. Micron jumped 8.8 percent and Nvidia climbed 1.8 percent.

Several big industrial stocks continued to fall. Boeing gave up 2.9 percent and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar lost 2.4 percent.

Retailers including Amazon and Starbucks also made headway.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,783.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 157 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,178. The Nasdaq composite gained 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,588, another record high.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stocks indexes gave up an early gain and were broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Boeing and other industrial companies fell Monday, giving back some of the ground they won late last week.

Banks were also lower, but technology stocks rose. Bank of New York Mellon gave back 1.3 percent and Nvidia, a chipmaker, rose 2.5 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,784.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,199. The Nasdaq composite gained 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,586.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in retailers and technology companies.

Starbucks rose 1.4 percent early Monday and Micron Technology rose 5.3 percent.

Several stocks were moving on deal news.

Johnson Controls was up 1.6 percent after saying it would consider selling a business that makes batteries for vehicles.

Optical communications company Oclaro soared 23 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,410. The Nasdaq composite gained 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,588, another record high.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent.