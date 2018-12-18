Markets Right Now: Tech stocks help pull Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in midday trading as the market regains some of the steep losses it suffered over the previous two days.

Technology companies helped drive stocks higher Tuesday. Facebook added 3 percent.

The price of oil continued to slide, a day after closing below $50 a barrel for the first time in over a year.

Boeing, which has taken sharp losses recently, rose 3.9 percent after announcing a stock buyback and a dividend increase.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,559.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,803. It had lost just over 1,000 in the previous two trading days.

The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,800.

Bond price rose, sending yields lower.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market claims back some of the ground it lost in steep drops over the previous two days.

Technology and industrial stocks were among the biggest winners in early trading Tuesday.

Oracle rose 4.2 percent after the business software maker reported better earnings that analysts were expecting.

Boeing, which has taken sharp losses in recent weeks, rose 3.6 percent after announcing a stock buyback and a dividend increase.

The S&P 500 rose 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,563.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,812. It had lost just over 1,000 in the previous two trading days.

The Nasdaq rose 44 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,798.

Bond price rose, sending yields lower.