Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street a day after optimism over trade sent the S&P 500 to a record high close.

Technology and health care led the way lower in the early going Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing lost 3.7% and Humana lost 1.4%

Safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities did better than the rest of the market.

Trading was muted ahead of the July 4th holiday on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,964.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 26,699. The Nasdaq fell 2 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,088.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bong price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.01%.