Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors were pleased to see strong earnings reports from a number of U.S. companies.

Harley-Davidson rose 4.4 percent early Tuesday after its earnings came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Biogen was also up 5.6 percent after turning in strong quarterly results and raising its forecast for the year.

Appliance maker Whirlpool sank 11.7 percent after its results came up short of forecasts. The company is being hurt by tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,826.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,198. The Nasdaq composite climbed 84 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,926.