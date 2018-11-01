Marshall offers clinic for Lou Gehrig's disease patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is offering a clinic for patients with ALS, more commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The once-a-month clinic at the university's Speech and Hearing Center will have a team including a neurologist, physical therapist, speech therapist, dietitian, respiratory therapist and social worker.

ALS is a degenerative disease of the nervous system that leads to loss of muscle control and eventually the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

Clinic Coordinator Sarah Clemins says these types of clinics can lead to improved life expectancy for ALS patients. A release from the university says the clinic's neurology services are much needed in West Virginia.

The clinic is open to patients from noon to 4 p.m. on the third Friday of every month.