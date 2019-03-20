Martha's Vineyard barn fire kills 86 animals

WEST TISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a barn fire on Martha's Vineyard has killed 86 farm animals.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the fire broke out at Flat Point Farm in West Tisbury at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn "totally engulfed" in flames.

West Tisbury police say the fire killed lambs, sheep, cattle and chickens. He says it also destroyed 500 bales of hay.

Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by a heat lamp.

According to a farm's website, Flat Point Farm has been run by the same family since 1939.

