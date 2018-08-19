Martinez appoints Perkins as 6th Judicial District judge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed a Silver City attorney to fill a state District Court vacancy in southwestern New Mexico.

Martinez's office on Friday announced her appointment of William Perkins as a Sixth Judicial District judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Timothy Aldrich.

The district includes Grant, Luna and Hildalgo counties.