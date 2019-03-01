Maryland House passes minimum wage increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to raise Maryland's minimum wage to $15 in 2025 has been approved by the House of Delegates.

The House voted 96-44 Friday for the bill. It now goes to the Senate.

The measure raises the minimum wage from $10.10 to $15 over several years. It would rise to $11 next year. It would go up 75 cents each year to $14 in 2024 and reach $15 in 2025.

Supporters say it's needed for people who make minimum wage to cover basic necessities, but opponents say it will kill jobs.

The House scaled back the initial proposal. A provision that would have automatically increased the minimum wage to keep up with inflation was cut out. Democrats who control the General Assembly have made the measure a priority this year.