Massachusetts House begin debating $42.7 billion budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers have started debating the state's $42.7 billion budget.

The spending plan doesn't include new taxes, though Democratic leaders haven't ruled out considering taxes later in the legislative session. Several amendments were withdrawn Monday, including a proposal by Democratic Rep. Mike Connolly that would have increased the tax on most long-term capital gains from the 5.05% to 8.95%.

Democratic leaders have also barred consideration of amendments dealing with the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts.

House lawmakers have to work their way through more than 1,300 proposed amendments before approving the spending plan. The Massachusetts Senate is expected to take up its version of the state budget later in the year.

The budget must be in place for the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.