Massachusetts World War I monument gets national recognition

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, visitors enjoy the clear view east into Adams, Mass., from the summit of Mount Greylock with the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial Tower. The Berkshire Eagle reported that the Veterans War Memorial Tower has been honored by the 100 Cities/100 Memorials program, jointly run by the World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The World War I memorial atop the highest peak in Massachusetts has earned national recognition.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the Veterans War Memorial Tower on Mount Greylock has been honored by the 100 Cities/100 Memorials program, jointly run by the World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago.

The museum's chairwoman, Col. Jennifer Pritzker, who served with the U.S Army from 1974 to 2001, was on hand at a ceremony at the peak this week to present a plaque noting the tower's inclusion on the list.

The ceremony came a year after the completion of $2.6 million in repairs to the 93-foot monument, whose beacon, in the right conditions, can be seen nearly all the way to Boston more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com