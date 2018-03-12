Correction: Animal Drowning Bill story

BOSTON (AP) — In a story March 11 about a bill that would outlaw the drowning of animals, The Associated Press reported erroneously that animal rights advocates planned to lobby lawmakers at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Wednesday. Advocates say they had canceled that lobbying event.

Massachusetts bill would outlaw the drowning of any animal

BOSTON (AP) — Animal rights advocates are pushing legislation aimed at outlawing the drowning of animals.

Advocates say the bill would strengthen animal cruelty laws in Massachusetts by increasing reporting, updating penalties, and prohibiting certain kinds of cruel acts.

Specifically the bill would ban the drowning of wild and domestic animals. The bill would create a penalty for violators of up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The bill would also require property owners to search for abandoned animals within three days after a property is vacated and remove a requirement to automatically kill animals involved in animal fighting.

Animal rights groups had planned to lobby lawmakers Wednesday, but postponed the event. The Massachusetts Senate is expected to debate the bill Thursday.