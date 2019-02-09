Massachusetts brewer buys Connecticut farm

CHARLTON, Mass. (AP) — A small but highly-regarded Massachusetts craft beer brewer has purchased a working farm in Connecticut where it plans to grow crops, build fermentation facilities and make cider.

Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Co . announced the purchase this week saying it gives "our passionate and experienced caretakers the opportunity to carry the legacy of an exceptional, long-working farm well into the future ... while supplying our native fermentation related efforts with fresh, estate fruit grown full of character."

Town records in Woodstock, Connecticut, indicate that Pride and Purpose LLC, a company run by Tree House Brewing founders, purchased the 94-acre farm property for nearly $1.6 million.

The new facility will be known as Tree House Orchard & Farm Fermentory. Charlton and Woodstock are about 10 miles apart.