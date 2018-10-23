Massachusetts man connected to credit card theft in Darien arrested

DARIEN — A 34-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested in connection to a motor vehicle burglary last year.

On Oct. 28, 2017 the Darien Police Department investigated a motor vehicle burglary on Hollow Tree Ridge Road. Credit cards were taken in the burglary and subsequently used at the I-95 southbound rest area in Darien. Surveillance video of the vehicle used by the suspects at the time the stolen cards were used was obtained. This vehicle used was determined to be stolen, police said.

On Nov. 1 2017, Boston police recovered the stolen 2006 Hyundai and arrests were made. Through the arrests, it was determined Christopher Hunt, a Roxbury, Massachusetts resident, used the credit cards in Darien on I-95.

A warrant was issued for Hunt on May 15, but it was found Hunt was currently incarcerated in Massachusetts for a Domestic Violence incident. On Oct. 15, Darien investigators traveled to Boston and took custody of Hunt after interstate extradition was approved by the courts of jurisdiction in both states. Once in Darien, Hunt was charged with third-degree identity theft, conspiracy to identity theft in the third degree, illegal use of credit card, conspiracy to illegal use of credit card, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to larceny in the sixth degree.

According to police, Hunt admitted to being in Darien and taking as well as using the credit cards. Hunt was held for arraignment on a $150,000 bond and was presented in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 16.

