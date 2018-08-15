Massport CEO Thomas Glynn announces resignation

BOSTON (AP) — The chief executive of the agency that oversees Boston's Logan International Airport has announced that he plans to step down in November after six years on the job.

The Boston Globe reports that Massachusetts Port Authority CEO announced the moves Tuesday even though his contract runs through November 2019.

The 72-year-old Glynn says "I feel like we've accomplished a lot of the things" he was asked to do.

In addition to Logan, Massport oversees two other airports, three ship terminals and waterfront land. He has a staff of about 1,300 employees and an annual budget of $800 million.

Glynn's tenure was marked by a dramatic surge in international flights at Logan and a building boom on the agency's land holdings.

The authority's board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to accept the resignation

