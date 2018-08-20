Maui expects list of illegal vacation rentals this month

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui officials are expecting better results on cracking down on illegal vacation rentals with the help of a Colorado-based company hired to root out noncompliant properties.

The Maui News reports the county Planning Department is expecting the first list of potentially illegal operators by the end of the month from LODGINGRevs, the company hired earlier this year.

Planning Director Michele McLean says the department usually found illegal short-term rentals through online advertisements, but operators have sometimes used workarounds to hide the properties.

McLean says the company finds the properties by extracting data from photographs and can overcome issues that the department has faced like ads that block Hawaii IP addresses.

McLean says officials are "expecting to get a couple thousand identified properties" when the county receives the first list.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com