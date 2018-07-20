Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car Thursday. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car Thursday. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car Thursday. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car Thursday. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media /

Image 4 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 7 The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The scene outside 2 Treat St. in West Haven where two children were found in a hot car on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Ben Lambert / Hearst Connecticut Media