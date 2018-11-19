Mayor, fired city investigator spar over what led to firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The commissioner of an agency that investigates waste and malfeasance in New York City government says he was pressured to not release critical reports by Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration and then fired under false pretexts.

Department of Investigations Commissioner Mark Peters on Monday released a letter to the City Council blasting de Blasio.

The mayor, a Democrat, had announced Friday that he was firing Peters, saying he had abused the powers of his office.

In the letter, Peters pushed back. He suggested the mayor was punishing him for past work, including reports on child welfare services and lead paint in public housing.

The mayor has come under repeated criticism over how the city has dealt with the concerns.

A de Blasio spokesman says Peter's suggestion is "entirely false."