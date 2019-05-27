Mayor says Boston has housed 1,000-plus homeless veterans

BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston has provided housing to more than 1,000 homeless veterans over the past five years.

Walsh said in a statement Monday the city continues to work on the problem, even though Boston was deemed to have ended chronic homelessness in 2016 among those who served in the armed forces.

He says Boston now has one of the lowest rates of veteran homelessness in the U.S. Officials say most are Vietnam veterans.

Boston's Commissioner of Veterans Services, Robert Santiago, says the goal is to provide permanent housing — not just temporary shelter — for those who have served in the military.

Andrew McCawley is president and CEO of the New England Center and Home for Veterans. He says what's most meaningful is restoring veterans' independence and dignity.