Mayor says NYC will offer health coverage to 600,000 more

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will spend up to $100 million per year to expand health care coverage to people without health insurance including immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The plan announced Tuesday involves expanding the city's existing public insurance program and giving uninsured people access to affordable care at city-owned facilities.

De Blasio says the program will be "the most comprehensive health care system in the nation."

The program is intended to reach an estimated 600,000 city residents who don't have health insurance now.

The Democratic mayor says half of those are people who can't get health insurance because of their immigration status.

He says those immigrants will be given ready access to primary care physicians through the publicly funded Health and Hospitals Corporation.