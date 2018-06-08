Mayor says city cannot help save church from demolition

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty shut down hopes that the city can help save a historic church from demolition, saying it's "simply not feasible" to spend taxpayer dollars to acquire it.

Petty said Thursday the city cannot take on a project the size or scale of the Notre Dame des Canadiens church.

He says met with members of the Save Notre Dame Alliance, the city manager and Congressman Jim McGovern but "the numbers did not work to make the space profitable."

Property owner CitySquare II and principal investor Hanover Insurance plan to demolish the church in August and redevelop the site. Notre Dame was built in 1929, but has been vacant since 2007.

Petty says he will support a private developer through tax relief if one does emerge before August.