Mazda Toyota to begin hiring for Huntsville in fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. will begin hiring for the new $1.6 billion plant in Huntsville this fall.

Hiring for production workers will continue until the plant is at full capacity. The company plans to create up to 4,000 new jobs in Alabama.

Applications and training will be done on a rolling basis. Facility maintenance, multi-skilled maintenance as well as tool and die team members are among the openings being filled.

WAFF-TV reports applicants should visit AIDT Jobs to view a full list of required skills and to apply.

The joint venture will have the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles annually, with the production split evenly between the companies in order to produce a new Mazda crossover model and the Toyota Corolla.

Vehicle production is expected to begin in 2021.

___

Information from: WAFF-TV, http://www.waff.com/