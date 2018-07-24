McCaskill wants tighter rules on duck boats after accident

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill wants to enshrine into law federal recommendations to improve duck boat safety such as getting rid of canopies that can trap passengers if the vehicles sink, as happened on a Missouri lake last week.

During a Tuesday speech on the Senate floor, McCaskill said she was working on legislation after a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake and 17 people died.

Federal regulators have said the vehicles have trouble staying afloat during flooding and overhead canopies can trap passengers if the vehicles sink. McCaskill said the canopies can turn the duck boats into "sinking coffins" with no way to escape.

McCaskill said she's seeking input from the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board in writing legislation.