McConnell: Senate likely to consider anti-opioid package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will likely consider a package of proposals to combat the nation's opioid addiction problems.

The Kentucky Republican attended a closed-door session Monday in Louisville to discuss how opioid addiction is hampering employers' efforts to find enough workers.

McConnell later touted his legislation that encourages businesses and treatment groups to work together to help recovering addicts find jobs. The bill seeks to expand transitional housing for those in recovery.

McConnell says the proposal will likely be folded into a comprehensive package to confront opioid abuse. As majority leader, McConnell sets the Senate's schedule.

Scott Hesseltine, an executive with a Louisville organization offering substance abuse treatment, says McConnell's bill is part of the "what-next piece" — to help people transition from treatment to employment.