COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Both candidates launched into the final day of campaigning Monday in South Carolina's gubernatorial race, a contest in which President Donald Trump has played a pivotal role even before taking office himself.

Gov. Henry McMaster entered his last day on the trail in hope of being elected to an office he's held for nearly two years, since stepping up from lieutenant governor last year after Nikki Haley's departure to serve as U.N. Ambassador.

A year earlier, McMaster had been the first statewide-elected official in the country to back Trump's candidacy, raising the eyebrows of many of the establishment Republican's closest advisers. McMaster, however, remained firm in his decision and ultimately went on to deliver a nominating speech for Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

On Monday, McMaster, 71, planned to fly around the state for news conferences in Columbia, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville. In the campaign's closing days, the longtime GOP politician has stumped across the state with his running mate, businesswoman Pamela Evette, doing a bus tour and meeting with voters in all corners of South Carolina.

The Republican faces off Tuesday with Democrat James Smith, a state representative who's spent the end of the campaign crisscrossing the state in an RV. On Monday, he and running mate Mandy Powers Norrell planned to campaign in the conservative Upstate before holding a final rally in Columbia.

Smith, 51, is a Columbia attorney and 22-year veteran of the state House, where he has held leadership positions. Also serving as a JAG officer in the US Army Reserve and South Carolina Army National Guard, he resigned his commission after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to enlist in the infantry, ultimately serving in Afghanistan.

In this race, Smith has backing from former Vice President Joe Biden, who recorded a video for Smith's candidacy and appeared at a fundraiser for him last month. Smith has also worked to appeal to Republicans, acknowledging he will need crossover support if he's going to oust McMaster in this heavily-Republican state.

Kathryn Whitaker, a legal marketer in Mount Pleasant, said she backed what she considers to be Smith's inclusive message, which offers a pledge to expand Medicaid if elected.

"I appreciate James' message that he wants to be a governor for us all," said Whitaker, 36. "Living in an area with an increasingly high rich-poor gap, it's important to me that our elected officials care about ensuring housing, education, and health care opportunities for all our neighbors. I'm convinced James does."

Edward Earwood, a nonprofit executive director in Lexington, said he supports Trump's policies overall but that the president didn't factor into his vote for McMaster in the governor's race.

"McMaster operates much more closely to my core values - pro-life, free enterprise, second amendment, etc., than his opponent," Earwood, 61, said.

Aside from McMaster's contest, there is only one other race in South Carolina attracting prominent out-of-state interest. In the coastal 1st U.S. House District, which stretches from Charleston to Hilton Head Island, state Rep. Katie Arrington is trying to hold on to the seat after ousting incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary.

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham has run a broad-reaching campaign, receiving the endorsements of Republican mayors along the coast, due to his continual opposition to offshore drilling. That put Arrington on the defensive for her full-on support of Trump, which had helped her defeat Sanford.

Cunningham has repeatedly reminded voters that Arrington mirrored Trump in supporting offshore drilling for oil, something even Republicans in the coastal district worry could harm the state's beaches and tourism. Arrington has since backed away from her support of the issue.

In a sign of how tight the race might be, Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, campaigned for Arrington on Saturday, and Donald Trump Jr. planned to campaign with her Monday afternoon. The president taped a phone message to thousands of voters in the district Sunday, calling Cunningham a liberal who would raise taxes.

Cunningham has said dozens of times he is not liberal and would not support Nancy Pelosi to return as Speaker if Democrats take back the U.S. House.

"You know it's a tight race when Katie Arrington brings in @realDonaldTrump to call me names," Cunningham responded on Twitter . "That's okay. I'm the youngest of five brothers. I don't scare easy."

Polls in South Carolina are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP .

Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report. For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics .