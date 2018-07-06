Meadowlands Racetrack to start sports betting July 14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey, says it plans to start taking sports bets on July 14.

The track had previously estimated it might begin taking bets a day later.

An opening ceremony is set for that morning, with the first bets placed by invited dignitaries.

The track's sports betting operation will then be open to the public.

The Meadowlands will be the second track, after Monmouth Park, to offer sports betting in New Jersey.

The real significance of the start of sports wagering at the track is bringing sports betting to the doorstep of New York City, which is about 6 miles away from East Rutherford.

Two Atlantic City casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort Casino also offer sports betting.