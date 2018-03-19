Measure asks feds to respect Alaska-approved pot businesses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House is asking the federal government not to interfere in state-authorized marijuana businesses.

The House voted 38-0 Monday to pass a nonbinding resolution asking the feds to respect Alaska's authority to regulate marijuana use, production and distribution.

The resolution also urges the federal government to reconsider its listing of marijuana as a controlled substance.

The measure next goes to the Senate, which has resisted consideration of a formal statement offered by Democratic Sen. Berta Gardner that pushes back against a shift in federal enforcement policy on the drug under U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions in January rescinded Obama-era guidance that limited federal enforcement of the drug, allowing for the cannabis industry to flourish in states that have legalized marijuana.

Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.