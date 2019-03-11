Measure seeks review of state response to hepatitis outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a proposal that calls for a review of the state's response to a hepatitis A outbreak that became one of the country's largest.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said Monday the goal is to determine how the outbreak occurred, how it spread and how such outbreaks can be prevented. His resolution cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and goes to the full Senate.

The outbreak began in late 2017 in Jefferson County and spread statewide. More than 4,100 have been sickened by hepatitis A and more than 2,000 people were hospitalized. There have been 43 deaths associated with hepatitis A.

Dr. Jeffrey Howard, commissioner of the state Department for Public Health, said later that state health officials welcome the review.

The legislation is Senate Concurrent Resolution 154.