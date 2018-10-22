Medal of Honor winner to speak at Wichita chamber meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The first living person to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War will speak at this year's Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting.

President Barack Obama awarded Salvatore Giunta the nation's highest military honor for valor in November 2010. Giunta was honored for risking his life in 2007 to save two soldiers during an insurgent ambush in Afghanistan.

The Wichita Eagle reports Giunta, then an Army specialist, was a rifle team leader with a company from the Italy-based 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team at the time of the ambush. He was on his second combat deployment to Afghanistan.

Giunta later gave his medal to his brigade. He retired from active duty in 2011.

The Chamber meeting and dinner is scheduled for Nov. 29.

