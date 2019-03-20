Medicaid expansion supporters force debate in Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Medicaid expansion supporters have forced a debate in the Republican-controlled Kansas House on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's expansion plan.

The House was debating Kelly's proposal Wednesday as a proposed amendment to an unrelated health bill. The chamber's GOP-led Rules Committee declared the amendment out of order, but the House voted 62-55 to overturn that decision.

Medicaid expansion supporters hoped to rewrite the bill and gain first-round approval in the House later Wednesday. It would be their first significant victory since 2017, when they passed an expansion bill, only to see then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback veto it.

Kelly wants to provide Medicaid coverage to up to 150,000 more Kansans and supporters argue that it will help many working families. Top Republicans argue that Medicaid expansion would be costly for the state.