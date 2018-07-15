Medical company moving to Independence, adds up to 125 jobs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Healthy Plus, a medical service start-up in Lee's Summit, plans to relocate to Independence and add up to 125 jobs.

The company announced Friday that it plans to put its headquarters in a former Sprint building near Interstate 70.

Healthy Plus was founded last year by former University of Missouri-Kansas City assistant basketball coach Sean Bledsoe. It helps doctors and health systems schedule annual wellness visits for Medicare patients.

The Kansas City Star reports Healthy Plus currently has 11 employees but plans to grow by 75 to 125 employees in the next two years.

Tom Lesnak, president of the Independence Economic Development Council, said 40 employees were already planning to join Healthy Plus in the next three weeks.

