Medical marijuana dispensary opens doors in Philadelphia

Marijuana products are displayed at Beyond/Hello, Center City Philadelphia's first medical marijuana dispensary, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The shop opened its doors on Thursday morning to patients and caregivers with medical marijuana cards issued by the state.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia's Center City is ready for business.

Beyond/Hello opened its doors on Thursday morning to patients and caregivers with medical marijuana cards issued by the state.

The shop sells cannabis flower, vaping oils, topical creams, pills and more.

The state legalized marijuana for medical use in 2016.

About 40 locations are currently dispensing around the state.