Medical marijuana sales soaring in Oklahoma, top $23M in May

FILE--In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he's grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the eighth straight month of growth for the new industry. Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the state collected more than $1.6 million in May from the 7% excise tax on marijuana. Another $2 million was collected in state and local sales taxes. To date, medical marijuana sales have generated nearly $10.7 million for state coffers. less FILE--In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he's grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about ... more Photo: Sean Murphy, AP Photo: Sean Murphy, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Medical marijuana sales soaring in Oklahoma, top $23M in May 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the eighth straight month of growth for the new industry.

Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the state collected more than $1.6 million in May from the 7% excise tax on marijuana. Another $2 million was collected in state and local sales taxes.

To date, medical marijuana sales have generated nearly $10.7 million for state coffers.

Sales have grown significantly each month since dispensaries began selling cannabis in October.

The number of people eligible to obtain the drug also is continuing to skyrocket. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has approved nearly 130,000 patient licenses since August.