Meetings aim to recruit more Kentucky foster parents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An initiative aimed at recruiting more foster and adoptive parents in Kentucky plans two meetings in March for interested parties to get information.

A statement from the office of Kentucky first lady Glenna Bevin says the program Uniting Kentucky will offer a session at Corinth Baptist Church in London on March 7. Another session will be offered at Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff on March 12.

The statement says the mission of Uniting Kentucky is to bring together churches and community partners to support more than 9,500 children in Kentucky who are in out-of-home care.

Officials at the sessions will share information about becoming a foster or adoptive parent and can help those interested begin the licensing process. The meetings are the first of nine planned across the state.