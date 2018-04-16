Memorial held for Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Fighter jets flew overhead in the missing-man formation during a Southern California memorial for a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot who was killed in a crash during training.

Family, friends and fellow pilots remembered Maj. Stephen Del Bagno during the gathering Sunday at Saugus High School, his alma mater.

His father, Joe, spoke of Del Bagno's pride in being part of the Air Force and a fellow member of the flight demonstration team praised his skills.

The 34-year-old Del Bagno died April 4 when his F-16 Fighting Falcon known as Thunderbird 4 crashed in the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Nellis Air Force Base.

Del Bagno's name will be added to a wall at his high school that honors heroes.