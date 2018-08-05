Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving is what led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.

Taos County Sheriff's officials say the children, ranging from age 1 to 15, were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia and turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says two men were arrested during the search — one on a Georgia child abduction warrant and the other on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

Hogrefe says they were the saddest living conditions he's ever seen.

He says there was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing or electricity.