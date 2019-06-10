Meteorologist off air after weather-alert criticism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois city is defending a popular meteorologist who has been absent from local television newscasts since he criticized a corporate weather-alert brand.

Joe Crain has not reported the weather for WICS-TV in Springfield since Wednesday. He noted community criticism over "Code Red" weather alerts implemented by station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group. He says the brand "doesn't recognize that not all storms are created equal" and that the alerts often worry viewers unnecessarily.

Several local businesses have pulled advertising from WICS. Support for Crain has come from thousands of supportive social media posts and petitions.

Even Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says Crain was right and that people should speak up for him.

Maryland-based Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.