Michigan 1 of 5 states where GOP kept control despite losing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is among five states where Republicans retained control of the state House even though Democratic candidates won more votes overall last fall.

An Associated Press mathematical analysis also shows that while Democrats flipped two Michigan congressional seats in 2018, it could have been three if not for the structural advantage enjoyed by Republicans, who drew the state legislative and congressional maps following the 2010 Census.

The AP examined all U.S. House races and about 4,900 state House and Assembly seats up for election last year using a statistical method of calculating partisan advantage that is designed to flag cases of potential gerrymandering.

Michigan state House districts showed the fourth-highest Republican advantage among all states.

GOP candidates received 46 percent of the two-party vote compared to Democrats' 54 percent, yet the GOP won a 58-52 seat advantage in the state House over Democrats.