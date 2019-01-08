Michigan Land Bank announces blight elimination grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Blight elimination funding is available for land banks and governmental units in Michigan counties with fewer than 50,000 people.

The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority says the Michigan Rural Community Demolition grants are designed to help communities remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods to prepare the areas for developments that spark business investment and provide good jobs.

The maximum award per proposal is $50,000 and can be used toward dealing with vacant and abandoned, blighted commercial or residential structures.

Proposals will be evaluated based on their anticipated impact in promoting public safety, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project and alignment with the community vision or other place-making efforts.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.