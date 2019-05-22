Michigan Supreme Court enters Flint water litigation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the months ahead in a major Flint water lawsuit.

The court on Wednesday told lawyers to file briefs about a bushel of issues. They include whether Flint residents who consumed lead-contaminated water can claim a "violation of bodily integrity" under the Michigan Constitution.

The Supreme Court also will consider arguments about the timeliness of the lawsuit, a key procedural step in Michigan. In a 2-1 decision, the state appeals court last year ruled in favor of residents at an early stage of the case.

The lawsuit targets state officials for decisions related to the Flint water crisis. Water from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce corrosion . Lead leached from old pipes and plumbing fixtures.